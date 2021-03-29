Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 5th

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GSEVU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. Units has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

