Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Short Interest Update

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Helix BioPharma stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Helix BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
Helix BioPharma Company Profile
