PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 68,380 shares of company stock valued at $205,452. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

