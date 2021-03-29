Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

