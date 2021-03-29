Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

