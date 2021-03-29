JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.45.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.