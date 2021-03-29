Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.