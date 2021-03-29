Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
