PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH opened at $101.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

