Brokers Set Expectations for TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.