Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $41.17 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

