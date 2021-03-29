Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Buys 1,997 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

On Thursday, March 4th, Davies of Abersoch purchased 5,543 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,875 ($24.50) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,852.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.63. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

