Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Up 194.3% This Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $32,224.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 194.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

Bob’s Repair is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

