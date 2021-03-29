TerraCredit (CREDIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,025.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $650,431.09 and approximately $4,025.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 392.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

