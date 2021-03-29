Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Billion

Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $23.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $24.06 billion. Facebook posted sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $113.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $135.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,629,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.53 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50. Facebook has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

