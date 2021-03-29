FantasyGold Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,556.46 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $309,556.46 and $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00234110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.29 or 0.00943889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030237 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.