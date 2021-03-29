Mercury (MER) Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $3,068.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00234110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.29 or 0.00943889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

