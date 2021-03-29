Everipedia Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Everipedia has a market cap of $267.33 million and $26.37 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00232472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.93 or 0.00949426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00079864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,912,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,459,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

