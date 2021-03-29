Short Interest in MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Declines By 75.0%

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MotorVac Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. MotorVac Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
About MotorVac Technologies
