Short Interest in MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Declines By 75.0%

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MotorVac Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. MotorVac Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Get MotorVac Technologies alerts:

About MotorVac Technologies

MotorVac Technologies, Inc manufactures fuel system cleaning equipment and detergents for gasoline and diesel powered engines. Its core products include the MotorVac CarbonClean System for gasoline engines and the Industrial Diesel Tune System for diesel engines. These systems comprise a fuel system diagnostic and cleaning machine and various proprietary cleaning detergents.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for MotorVac Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorVac Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.