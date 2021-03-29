Short Interest in Izotropic Corp (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Drops By 76.4%

Izotropic Corp (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IZOZF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,530. Izotropic has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

