Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Luvu Brands stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 240,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,262. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

