Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 66.9% in March

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

PUBGY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,266. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

