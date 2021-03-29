Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 9,252,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 78,500,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,482,125. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronic equipment for the use in power conversion. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

