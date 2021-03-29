Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 9,252,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 78,500,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,482,125. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.