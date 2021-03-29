Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHNKY. Mizuho cut shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

