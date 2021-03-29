OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 419,147 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 833,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,174. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

