Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target at $167.47

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,317 shares of company stock worth $116,362,529 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Elastic by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after purchasing an additional 200,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 763,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,698. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.