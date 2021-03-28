Short Interest in American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Drops By 75.0%

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Premium Water stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,323,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,496,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. American Premium Water has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

