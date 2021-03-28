Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Update

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fortem Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.53. 44,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306. Fortem Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
Fortem Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.