Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,641. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

