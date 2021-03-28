ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,627.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $10,839.73 or 0.19489560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $939.65 million and approximately $40,627.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00227182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.70 or 0.00955975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029933 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

