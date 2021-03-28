yearn.finance Price Tops $32,871.36 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $163.55 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $32,871.36 or 0.59101867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00227182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.70 or 0.00955975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029933 BTC.

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

