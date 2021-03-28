Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIV. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $582,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 402,000 shares of company stock worth $2,297,020. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,678 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $12,346,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $10,481,000.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 5,904,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $883.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

