Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post sales of $20.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $91.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Docebo stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 142,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,453,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $76,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,294,000.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
