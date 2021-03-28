Matic Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $279.92 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

