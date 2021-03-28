Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLPNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

VLPNY remained flat at $$7.84 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 624. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

