Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 273.6% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 792.0 days.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $$25.26 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

