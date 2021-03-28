Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Short Interest Update

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ener-Core stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273. Ener-Core has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

