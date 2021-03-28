Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 81.0% in March

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HENC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Hero Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15.
Hero Technologies Company Profile
Read More: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.