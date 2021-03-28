Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GBERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

