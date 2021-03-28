Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT at $32.03

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.03.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 5,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $21.95.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.