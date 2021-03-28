Paytomat Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $131,581.83 and $17,361.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00058880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00227428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.55 or 0.00969039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00029547 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

