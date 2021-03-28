EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

