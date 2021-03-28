EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
