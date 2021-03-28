Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Decreases By 92.3%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. Nufarm has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.
Nufarm Company Profile
