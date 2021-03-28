Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Decreases By 92.3%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. Nufarm has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

