Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in March

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 341,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISNPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

