Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,930 shares of company stock worth $360,127.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 845,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

