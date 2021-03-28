iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILIAF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ILIAF remained flat at $$181.50 on Tuesday. iliad has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $192.10.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

