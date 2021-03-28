Dovu (DOV) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $37.13 million and $398,133.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.93 or 0.00625882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

