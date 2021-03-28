CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $7,307.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,605,873 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

