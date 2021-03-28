Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.09 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for about $45.97 or 0.00082691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $77.09 million and $14.03 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00227516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00960640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029396 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

