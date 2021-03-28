Krios (GIG) Trading 37.6% Lower Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001433 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00134038 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

