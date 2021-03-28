Spartan Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.20 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $66.20 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,273,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,270,585 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

